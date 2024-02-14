Anime Love Fest: Stream Free Romantic Titles on Crunchyroll All Month

Attention all anime lovers: If you're craving some love stories, look no further than Crunchyroll this February. In celebration of Valentine's Day, the service has a curated a collection of romantic titles, whether you're planning a date night or a marathon of sentimental stories. And you can stream it all for free!

The catch? You have to watch with ads -- and you'll still need a paid subscription to view certain shows, like The Dangers in My Heart. If you're immersed in anime such as Solo Leveling or Mashle, you can switch up the vibe and get into some of the picks below without paying a cent. More than a dozen titles are available on the platform, so make time to snuggle up and watch before the month is over.

Hero/Daisuke Hagiwara/Square Enix Horimiya Project

Horimiya: High school kids Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura have separate personas for school -- Hori is popular and chatty, while Miyamura is sullen and nerdy. The two forge a secret friendship behind the scenes that blossoms into something else.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!: Tomboy Tomo has more than a crush on her childhood bestie Junichiro, and she employs extra measures to try to earn his love. The rom-com explores their feelings for each other.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: At Shuchiin Academy, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are at the head of their class. Though they like each other, neither wants to admit it, and they engage in a contest of wits and comedy to see who'll confess their feelings first.

Aka Akasaka/Shueisha/Project Kaguya

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You: It's love or death in this series about Rentaro Aijo. According to Crunchyroll, he needs dating help after middle school, so "he visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch -- once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die."

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: College kid Akane Kinoshita tries to decompress after a bad breakup by playing an online game. She meets "Yamada" online and shares her sad story, but he doesn't care. Then she meets Yamada offline.... Stream to follow the story.

My Dress-Up Darling: Wakana Gojo keeps his love for creating hino dolls a secret, but his classmate Marin Kitagawa discovers and encourages his talents. They spend time together making cosplay costumes and things happen.

Sasaki and Miyano: Miyano like girls but is insecure due to his appearance and fondness for yaoi manga. This leads to a friendship that turns into more with Sasaki.

Fruits Basket: Tohru is an orphan who winds up going to live with the Sohma family. They have a secret -- each turns into animals from the Chinese zodiac as part of a curse that activates their form when they experience negative emotions or are touched by someone of the opposite gender. But there are romance angles in the story too.

Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me: Ryuto Kashima, who keeps to himself, loses a bet and has to tell his crush about his feelings. She's the popular girl at school, and the two wind up connecting over their differences.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You: Nasa Yuzaki was bullied as a kid, and a chance encounter with a beautiful girl changes the course of his life -- and leads to a quick and unexpected marriage.

Kenjiro Hata/Shogakukan/Tonikawa Committee

Snow White With the Red Hair: Redhead Shirayuki usually keeps her hair hidden. One prince tries to force her to become his concubine, but the humble herbalist and businesswoman refuses. She finds herself in love with a different prince in a different kingdom.

Ouran High School Host Club: Haruhi is at school on scholarship and encounters a secret club run by six rich boys. When she incurs a debt with them, she has to pay it off by being part of their "host club" without revealing her gender. Shenanigans ensue.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Sakuta Azusagawa is curious about girls he meets who have "adolescent syndrome." Things get interesting when he meets Mai Sakurajima, a famous actor who dresses as a bunny girl to keep her real identity hidden.

Yona of the Dawn: Teenage princess Yona is in line for her kingdom's throne, and she wants to marry Soo-won. But on her 16th birthday, she's thrust into a tragic situation and goes on the run with her bodyguard and childhood friend, Hak.

Mizuho Kusanagi/Hakusensha/Akatsukino Yona Production Committee

Lovely Complex: Koizumi is self-conscious about being a really tall girl, while fellow high school student Otani is really short. The two don't exactly get along, but they decide to help each other find love in this rom-com series.

Tsuredure Children: High schoolers navigate love and adolescence in this lighthearted comedy.

My Love Story!!: Takeo Gōda is a big teddy bear who doesn't have much luck with the girls at school. When he swoops in and saves Rinko Yamato, his own love story begins.

Kimi ni Todoke -- From Me to You: Freshman Sawako Kuronuma gets bullied for looking like a character from the horror series The Ring. That changes when one of the popular boys, Kazehaya, treats her differently.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion: Rinko reincarnates as Raeliana, a book character who eventually dies in the story. She teams up with the duke in an attempt to avoid death again.