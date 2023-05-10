Android 14: The Biggest Features Announced at Google I/O 2023

Google has unveiled Android 14 at today's Google I/O event at the historic Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, giving attendees an exciting sneak peek into the company's latest mobile operating system.

Android 14 was first announced back in February, with the release of its first Android 14 developer preview. In April, Google released the first public beta version of Android 14, which you can actually download right now (as long as you have a compatible Pixel phone).

The public and beta versions of Android 14 so far have brought improvements to privacy and security, like the ability to disable PIN animations to make it safer when unlocking your phone in public, and new features to accessibility, with larger font sizes for the visually impaired and flash notifications for those that are hard of hearing.

A major update to Find My

Android 14 is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by improving how you find your missing devices, leveraging the millions of Android devices out there. For example, if you leave your Google Pixel buds at the airport, you can use any nearby Android devices to help you better locate your headphones. And if you have any third-party trackers, like Tile, on other items you own, you'll be able to track them too via Find My.