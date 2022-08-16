Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone

You can now download and install Android 13 on your phone, as long as you own a compatible Pixel.

Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the full Android 13 release is here.

Android 13 brings several new features to Android, including a redesigned Material You with automatic color schemes based on your wallpaper, a kill switch that prevents third-party apps from accessing your camera and mic, end-to-end encryption for group conversations and a universal clipboard feature between various devices.

If you want to get your hands on Android 13 as soon as possible, here's a list of which Android phones support the latest software update, and how to download and install the new software.

Which Android phones support Android 13?

For now, the Android phones that can run Android 13 are limited to recent Pixel models, including the:

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4A

Pixel 4A (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5A

Pixel 6

Pixel 6A

Pixel 6 Pro

Later this year, Android 13 will roll out to other devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.

How to download and install Android 13 on your phone

To download and install Android 13 on your Pixel phone, first make sure your phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and is plugged into power. The battery needs to be at least 50% charged for an over-the-air update to work.

To start installing Android 13, launch the Settings application. You might have the app directly on your home screen, but if you don't, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access your app drawer and scroll through your apps until you find Settings.

Next, scroll down and tap System > System Update. If an update is available, it should load up here after a few seconds. If not, tap Check for update. Also, make sure your device has enough storage to download and install the update, or else you won't be able to proceed. Usually the update file size is a few gigabytes.

Finally, tap the green Download and install button in the bottom right. The Android 13 system will then begin to download and install, which can take up to 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size and condition of your phone. Once your phone reboots, you'll be running Android 13.

If you don't see the Android 13 update just yet, don't fret. As long as you have a compatible Pixel phone, you'll get it -- it just may take some time to arrive.