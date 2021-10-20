Android 12: How to download and install Google's new phone OS on Pixel

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google released Android 12 yesterday during its Pixel launch event. The new operating system includes several new features and changes, as well as new privacy features. The most notable update is a new design that changes the entire look of Android, called Material You.

Below I'll walk you through the process of signing up Android 12 on your compatible device.

Can I install Android 12 on my phone?

For now, you'll only be able to download Android 12 for select Pixel devices:

Android 12 will arrive on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi smartphones later this year.

How do I download Android 12 on my Pixel phone?

Here are the steps I used to manually downloaded Android 12 on my Pixel 5 after yesterday's release

1. Open the Settings app

2. Scroll down and tap System

3. Tap System Update

4. Tap Check for Update or begin the Android 12 download if the option is available

Jason Cipriani contributed to this article.