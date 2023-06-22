'And Just Like That': How to Watch Season 2 From Anywhere

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back in the Big Apple for a second helping of Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are all in place once more, but the big talking point for this new season is the much-publicized return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, following the character's surprise omission from the first season.

While relations between Cattrall and the rest of the cast don't appear to have improved much -- the scenes involving Samantha were said to have been filmed without her seeing or speaking to the rest of the stars of the series, her return looks set to be an unmissable event for big SATC fans.

That's not season 2's only big comeback, with John Corbett set to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's former love interest, who is promised a character arc for this latest run of the show.

Here's how you can tune into And Just Like That season 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

HBO

Release dates for And Just Like That Season 2

Season 2 kicks off with a double helping of episodes in the US on Max on Thursday, June 22 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET). The remaining installments of the eleven-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Thursday.

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch And Just Like That S2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 around the world

Tips for streaming And Just Like That Season 2 using a VPN