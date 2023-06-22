Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
'And Just Like That': How to Watch Season 2 From Anywhere

The sophomore season of the Sex and the City sequel is here.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
4 min read
Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back in the Big Apple for a second helping of Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are all in place once more, but the big talking point for this new season is the much-publicized return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, following the character's surprise omission from the first season. 

While relations between Cattrall and the rest of the cast don't appear to have improved much -- the scenes involving Samantha were said to have been filmed without her seeing or speaking to the rest of the stars of the series, her return looks set to be an unmissable event for big SATC fans. 

That's not season 2's only big comeback, with John Corbett set to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's former love interest, who is promised a character arc for this latest run of the show. 

Here's how you can tune into And Just Like That season 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Promotional composite image of the cast of the TV show And Just Like That, Season 2.
HBO

Release dates for And Just Like That Season 2

Season 2 kicks off with a double helping of episodes in the US on Max on Thursday, June 22 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET). The remaining installments of the eleven-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Thursday. 

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch And Just Like That S2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 around the world

Max movies and TV streaming on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Max

Watch And Just Like That in the US

If you're not already subscribed to Max (formerly HBO Max), you can get it for $10 a month (with ads) or $16 a month (ad-free). To watch in 4K, you can also sign up for the Ultimate plan for $20 a month. Read our Max review.

Tips for streaming And Just Like That Season 2 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

