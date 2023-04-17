AMC Plus to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Tier This Year

Streaming service AMC Plus said Monday that it plans to roll out an ad-supported subscription tier later this year. The new tier will allow more people to watch the service's content for a lower price, and draw more advertisers, according to a press release from AMC Networks.

The release didn't confirm the new tier's price or exact launch date, but said it'd be available "by October." Currently, AMC Plus is $9 a month or $84 annually.

This new tier means AMC Plus is following in the footsteps of services like Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Max (the new name for HBO Max starting in May). AMC Plus includes content like Mad Men, The Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels, as well as titles from Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now.

For more, see CNET's picks for the best streaming services of 2023 and how you can reduce your monthly streaming costs.