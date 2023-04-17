Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
AMC Plus to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Tier This Year

Prices and a specific launch date are unknown at this time.

Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is an editor for CNET's services team. She covers tips and tricks for apps, operating systems and devices, as well as mobile gaming and Apple Arcade news. Shelby also oversees Tech Tips coverage. Before joining CNET, she covered app news for Download.com and served as a freelancer for Louisville.com.
Credentials
  • She received the Renau Writing Scholarship in 2016 from the University of Louisville's communication department.
See full bio
AMC logo

AMC Plus will add an ad-supported subscription tier this fall. 

 AMC+

Streaming service AMC Plus said Monday that it plans to roll out an ad-supported subscription tier later this year. The new tier will allow more people to watch the service's content for a lower price, and draw more advertisers, according to a press release from AMC Networks.

The release didn't confirm the new tier's price or exact launch date, but said it'd be available "by October." Currently, AMC Plus is $9 a month or $84 annually.

This new tier means AMC Plus is following in the footsteps of services like Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Max (the new name for HBO Max starting in May). AMC Plus includes content like Mad Men, The Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels, as well as titles from Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now.

For more, see CNET's picks for the best streaming services of 2023 and how you can reduce your monthly streaming costs.  