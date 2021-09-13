Amazon's wholesale business targeted in expanded antitrust suit, report says

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine is expanding an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, the Washington Post reported Monday, to allege the e-commerce giant locks wholesalers into anti-competitive agreements. His initial suit, filed in May, broadly accused Amazon of having too much control over the amount outside vendors can charge for their products.

The updated suit says Amazon illegally demanded its wholesalers guarantee it makes a certain amount of money when it resells their products as its own, otherwise they must compensate Amazon for profits it loses. Wholesalers then raise their prices when selling to Amazon's competition, giving the company another advantage, Racine alleges.

Neither Amazon nor Racine's office immediately responded to requests for comment.