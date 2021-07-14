Amazon's Kindle Vella is tailored for reading on the go

Getty Images

This week Amazon launched Kindle Vella, a "mobile-first" reading experience for serialized stories. Kindle Vella stories are offered in short 600 - 5,000 word "episodes" that can be purchased one at a time. The first three episodes of every story are free, Amazon said in a press release Tuesday, adding that readers can then buy additional episodes with tokens available through the Kindle App or from Amazon's site.

"In the three months since we opened Kindle Vella publishing for authors, it's been great to see thousands of authors begin publishing thousands of stories, totaling tens of thousands of Kindle Vella episodes across dozens of genres and microgenres," said Virginia Milner, principal product manager of Kindle Vella, in a press release

Kindle Vella also offers six interactive features, including notifications when new episodes if series you follow are released and "Author Notes" that let writers share insights and behind-the-scenes content.

Kindle Vella has fifteen different story categories that range from action and adventure to romance and science fiction.

Kindle Vella is available in the US on the Kindle iOS app and Amazon.com.