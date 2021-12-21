Amazon's best last-minute digital gifts, from audiobooks and movies to porch pirate-proof delivery

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While you can't wrap them and put them under the tree, online subscriptions and membership plans are great add-ons to help get the most out of a new device. Whether someone needs a library of books to read on their Kindle, or a library of music to listen to on their new pair of headphones, there are lots of ways a subscription can enhance another gift. While Prime Video might be their most popular, Amazon offers more streaming services and subscriptions that cover content from books and magazines to music to kid-friendly programming. Here are some of our favorite Amazon subscription services that you can gift (or sign yourself up for) right now.

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET Whether they listen on the go, or at home via a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Music Unlimited is a great gift for any music lover in your life. A subscription grants you instant access to over 75 million ad-free songs, as well as a huge catalog of podcasts, that you can listen to anywhere. Plus hundreds of curated playlists to help you find the right soundtrack for any setting. There are a few membership plans available that offer a variety of different perks. An individual plan will run you $8/month and lets you stream music from anywhere on a single device at a time. A family plan, which is a bit pricier at $15/month upgrades that to simultaneous streaming on up to six devices at a time, and lets you block specific songs. If you're only interested in listening at home, there is the single device plan at $4/month, which lets you stream content through a single designated Echo smart speaker or Fire TV.

Amazon While some still prefer the feel of a real book in their hands, you can't lug around hundreds of thousands of paperbacks in your back pocket. Kindle Unlimited brings over 2 million digital books and magazines to your fingertips. While Kindle devices, which you can grab for as low as $55 right now, are a great way to access your digital library, you can also read on your phone, tablet or even your computer. You'll also get unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks. You can try out Kindle Unlimited for a month before paying, after which it will run you $10/month. And right now there is a deal available to get the first six months for $30 total, cutting the monthly cost in half.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET While Kindle Unlimited does give you access to plenty of audiobooks, it's still primarily geared towards reading. For those who mainly prefer to listen to their stories, an Audible subscription is the way to go. There are two membership tiers, Plus and Premium Plus. Both subscriptions give you instant access the Plus catalog, which contains a huge selection of audiobooks, podcasts and audible originals. The major difference for the Premium Plus subscription, other than the $15/month price, is that each month members get a credit to purchase any title from the premium selection for free, no matter the original cost. Additionally, Premium Plus subscribers get access to exclusive sales as well as 30% off on all premium titles. Both subscriptions have a free 30-day trial period so you can try it out before paying.

Amazon For those with kids, Amazon Kids Plus is the first and last subscription you'll need. Starting at $3/month for Prime members, a membership gives kids access to a whole world of age-appropriate content. There are over 20,000 books, games, movies, shows, apps and more geared toward keeping little ones entertained as they get an education. It also gives parents total control over what their child will and won't be able to access with age and content filters. They can also implement limits on screen time and set educational goals that will block entertainment content until other work has been completed. There are two membership plans available, both of which are offering a one-month free trial to start. The Single Child plan, as the name suggests, grants unlimited access for one child and costs $3/month for Prime members ($5/month for non-members). The Family plan bumps that up to unlimited access for up to four children, and costs $7/month for Prime members ($10/month for non-members).