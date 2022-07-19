Amazon Worker Dies on Prime Day, OSHA Investigates Warehouse Conditions

An Amazon worker died at a New Jersey warehouse during the week of Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's annual discount blitz, prompting an investigation by the US Department of Labor.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also opened a broader investigation into Amazon warehouse working conditions, according to the company. OSHA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cause of death for the New Jersey worker, who wasn't identified, hasn't been released. He reportedly died July 12, the first of two days when Prime Day deals were officially offered.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson. HuffPost reported the death on Monday.

The broader OSHA investigation is into warehouses in the New York City, Chicago and Orlando areas, according to a statement OSHA provided to ABC News, which reported the news earlier. The agency is looking at allegations of unsafe working conditions tied to "Amazon's required pace of work for its warehouse employees," according to the statement.

"We'll of course cooperate with OSHA in their investigation," said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel, "and we believe it will ultimately show that these concerns are unfounded."

The investigations come as Amazon faces increasing scrutiny for high injury rates. Regulators have tied the rates directly to the company's demanding pace of work, which Amazon enforces with surveillance of workers' movements throughout their shifts. Worker advocacy groups have found injury rates that are about twice as high at Amazon warehouses than at non-Amazon warehouses, based on Amazon's reports to OSHA. Amazon has said it prioritizes worker safety with new training programs and other investments.

Workers have told CNET that they've faced delays and red tape in getting care and benefits after injuries at warehouses. Amazon said the workers' experiences weren't typical for its workforce.