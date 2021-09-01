Amazon will hire 55,000 people for tech jobs

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon is aiming to hire 55,000 people for corporate and tech jobs around the world in the coming months, CEO Andy Jassy told Reuters on Wednesday. That includes 40,000 jobs in the US. This comes as the e-commerce giant prepares to hold its annual career day on Sept. 15.

The new hires would expand Amazon's corporate and tech staff -- currently around 275,000 people worldwide -- by 20%, Reuters reported.

Jassy ascended to the chief executive role in July, taking over for founder Jeff Bezos.

"Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we're hoping that Career Day gives both job seekers and current Amazon employees the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere," he said in a release.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.