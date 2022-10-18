Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Amazon Warehouse Workers Vote No on Union Representation in NY State

It was the third vote from one of the e-commerce giant's warehouses on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union.

Laura Hautala headshot
Laura Hautala
2 min read
Amazon logo
Warehouse workers rejected the union by a wide margin in a vote counted Tuesday.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany, New York, have voted against union representation, according to a tally Tuesday. The vote over whether to join the Amazon Labor Union took place on the warehouse premises over the previous week, and it was the third election asking workers whether they wanted to be represented by the fledgling labor group.

The unofficial tally was 406 votes against and 206 votes for the union. The results must be certified by the National Labor Relations Board, and both Amazon and the union can bring challenges to the election.

ALU president Chris Smalls expressed frustration over Amazon's actions leading up to the vote, saying the company interfered with the process in a statement shared on Twitter. He said that workers experienced intimidation and harassment, and that those who volunteered as election observers were threatened with the loss of their jobs. 

"The suits at Amazon corporate know that they can't win without putting their thumb on the scale," Smalls said.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The NLRB, which administers federal labor law and conducts union elections, has found merit in some of ALU's past complaints about Amazon's mandatory meetings arguing against unions. A prosecutor with the federal agency has also alleged the company engaged in harassment and intimidation by interrogating and surveilling workers in Staten Island.

Workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the Amazon Labor Union in April, and a second Staten Island warehouse voted against the union in May.

This is a developing story.