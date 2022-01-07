Getty Images

Late last year, Amazon had a chance to try to stop a new union election at its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse -- but it didn't. That doesn't mean the online retail giant is softening on organized labor.

In November, a regional director at the National Labor Relations Board found that Amazon had broken labor laws during the union election at the nearly 6,000-employee facility, which saw workers reject representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. At the time, Amazon could have asked NLRB regulators at the national level to review the decision, the equivalent of an appeal. Instead, the company is waiting for a second vote to take place.

It's unlikely Amazon, which has long warned against unionization of its hundreds of US facilities, has grown fonder of organized labor, experts say. Instead, Amazon is more likely treading carefully as part of a deliberate strategy to manage its reputation and avoid coming across as the heavy preventing a vote.

Labor researchers say Amazon has little to lose. Workers in Alabama rejected unionizing by a margin of more than 2-to-1, suggesting another loss for the union is a distinct possibility. If workers instead side with the RWDSU, Amazon has a nifty fallback option: it can appeal the call for a new election even after the votes are counted.

Given the union's punishing defeat, Amazon can expect a similar outcome without engaging in tactics the NLRB found illegal, says Rebecca Givan, a professor of labor relations at Rutgers University. The reason is that labor law allows employers to run intensive anti-union campaigns at the workplace, including mandatory training sessions.

"They likely feel quite confident in that strategy," Givan said.

Amazon's approach to the new union vote in Alabama comes as the online retail giant finds itself caught in the crosshairs of regulators, workers and other retailers. The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating a proposed merger with MGM, as well as looking into the larger question of whether Amazon is an illegal monopoly. Legislators have criticized the company for working conditions at its warehouses and delivery services, which have been characterized as exploitative. Other retailers have complained that Amazon boxes out their products in favor of its own, while the website deals with a steady tide of fake reviews used to game its algorithms.

The company's new strategy follows an agreement with the NLRB to tell employees it won't interfere with their right to unionize. It also promised to rescind a rule that barred workers from staying in non-work areas of Amazon facilities for more than 15 minutes before or after a shift, a rule that was seen by critics as an attempt to stop workers from discussing unionization.

Amazon, which also hasn't challenged the NLRB's finding that it acted illegally in the last union vote, said it wants to avoid unionization because it would disrupt the company's direct relationship with its employees.

"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU last year," Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said. "It's disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn't count. As a company, we don't think unions are the best answer for our employees, and we look forward to our team in [the Bessemer warehouse] having their voices heard again."

The NLRB declined to comment beyond confirming Amazon hadn't requested a review of the regional director's decision.

Amazon's image is particularly important right now, when workers have more options because of the tight labor market, says Kirthi Kalyanam, who directs the Retail Management Institute at Santa Clara University. Unemployment was at 4.2% in November, and there are about 6 million fewer people in the job market now than at the start of the pandemic, giving employers fewer people to hire.

Instead of fighting the union with legal challenges, it makes more sense for Amazon to win workers over by offering pay raises and increased benefits, Kalyanam says. Amazon has already been rolling out pay hikes, benefits and education for employees, a pitch it makes in a television commercial that sees heavy air time.

"If a company does a good job of addressing those needs, unionization should be a moot point," Kalyanam said.

Andrew MacDonald, a labor lawyer at Fox Rothschild who represents employers, says that by allowing the new election to go forward, the company avoids the appearance of quashing the vote.

"Why be seen as slowing the process down?" said MacDonald, who isn't involved in the case.

The union faces the same steep odds it took on in the first election, when Amazon reportedly hired an anti-union consultant and installed what the NLRB said amounted to a voting booth in violation of the agency's orders. Though Amazon can't use its mailbox tactic again, it can still require employees to attend anti-union training sessions. The company is also free to hire anti-union consultants again.

Adding to the obstacles to a win for the union, there will likely be a large group of new employees to win over this time around, given how frequently workers cycle in and out of Amazon's warehouse jobs.

In any case, it seems like Amazon likes its odds in the new election, says MacDonald.

"Strategically, it could just be, 'We think we're going to win the election again,'" he said, adding, "'Go ahead and have it.'"