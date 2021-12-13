Amazon to launch an Instacart-like service in the US next year, report says

James Martin/CNET

Amazon wants reportedly wants to take its role in the grocery industry to new heights in 2022. The retail giant is planning to launch a new grocery-delivery service in the US next year and expand its current service in Europe, according to a report Monday by The Information.

While Amazon has been involved in grocery delivery for years -- offering deliveries through Whole Foods or from Amazon warehouses -- this new service reportedly allows deliveries from third-party retailers, supermarkets and vendors.

Amazon began offering this new Instacart-like service in the UK this past year, according to The Information. Amazon Prime subscribers are able to order same-day deliveries of groceries from two popular UK supermarkets using the Amazon app and website. Amazon's reportedly plans to expand that model across Europe and into the US next year.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesperson Jessica Canfield told The Information that "partnerships with other grocers enable more customers to shop online and allow us to provide Amazon Prime members with more choice, value and convenience."

Amazon is one amongst many companies looking to expand its delivery services. Instacart and Uber have taken steps to expand their services with fast, same-day delivery options. DoorDash announced a new "ultrafast" grocery delivery service in New York City last week, and Walmart even recently tested out a drone delivery service in Arkansas to bring groceries by air.