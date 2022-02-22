Amazon Sues Two Companies for Allegedly Posting Fake Product Reviews

In its latest attempt to limit the proliferation of misleading product reviews, Amazon has filed lawsuits against two companies, the retail giant announced Tuesday. The so-called "fake review brokers" allegedly tried to mislead consumers by posting false reviews on online stores like Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy in exchange for money or free products.

The e-commerce giant's legal actions come after an in-depth investigation into these review brokers, AppSally and Rebatest, revealed that both companies combined claim to have more than 900,000 members willing to write fake reviews, Amazon said.

AppSally, Rebatest and Amazon couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.