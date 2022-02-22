Spotify's Car Thing Arrives Sony's PlayStation VR2 Headset Slack Is Down for Some Trump's Social Media App National Margarita Day: Freebies and Deals Wordle: What You Need to Know
Amazon Sues Two Companies for Allegedly Posting Fake Product Reviews

The so-called "fake review brokers" tried to post misleading product reviews on e-commerce sites in exchange for money or free products, Amazon said.

Antonio Ruiz Camacho headshot
Antonio Ruiz Camacho
tt-screenshot-021222

Amazon is suing two companies that it says attempted to post misleading product reviews on several online shopping sites. 

In its latest attempt to limit the proliferation of misleading product reviews, Amazon has filed lawsuits against two companies, the retail giant announced Tuesday. The so-called "fake review brokers" allegedly tried to mislead consumers by posting false reviews on online stores like Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy in exchange for money or free products.

The e-commerce giant's legal actions come after an in-depth investigation into these review brokers, AppSally and Rebatest, revealed that both companies combined claim to have more than 900,000 members willing to write fake reviews, Amazon said.

AppSally, Rebatest and Amazon couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.