Amazon Shareholders Vote Down Warehouse Safety Proposals at Annual Meeting

Amazon's shareholders voted down a non-binding proposal Wednesday that called for the company to abandon warehouse productivity practices that regulators and union groups have said are directly responsible for the company's high rates of injuries. Also rejected were shareholder proposals calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the company's warehouses and racial and gender equity in Amazon's workforce.

The productivity practices at stake are a system of rate requirements and employee tracking that monitors workers' pace as well as any time spent not attending directly to work tasks. Regulators in the state of Washington said in 2021 that rate requirements at a warehouse near the company's Seattle headquarters had a direct relationship with injury rates at the facility.

The nonbinding resolution was introduced by Amazon warehouse worker Daniel Olayiwola.

"The exploitative and dangerous standards enforced by Amazon's corporate executives not only put us all at high risk of injury," Olayiwola said in a statement, "they make something as simple as using the bathroom an anxiety-inducing decision between relieving yourself and losing your job."

The resolutions came as Amazon and the retail industry in general faces a wave of labor organizing at its warehouse facilities. Workers in one Staten Island warehouse voted to join the fledgling Amazon Labor Union in March while workers in another warehouse rejected the union in April. Meanwhile, a union election in Bessemer, Alabama will have no official result until challenged ballots are resolved and counted. Organizing drives have taken root in Starbucks, REI and Target stores as well.

Amazon opposed the non-binding resolution on abandoning quotas and employee tracking. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the resolution's failure or the other workplace-related shareholder proposals rejected Wednesday. Speaking after the votes, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told shareholders the company has found warehouse injuries are most likely to occur in the first months of employment, and that the company increased its hiring dramatically in the past year.

"When you hire more people, your [injury] rates tend to go up," Jassy said. He added that the company has examined its injury rate and found it to be only a little higher than average in the warehousing industry. Still, he said, that's not a reason to stop improving.

"I take no solace in being average," Jassy said. "We want to be the best in the industry."

Shareholders also voted to reject proposals to add a warehouse worker to Amazon's board and to produce a report on warehouse workers' rights to organize.