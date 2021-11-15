Amazon releases Prime Video app for Mac

Amazon launched a native MacOS app for Amazon Prime Video on Monday. The app, available now through the Mac App Store, lets Prime Video subscribers with Mac devices stream TV shows and movies though the app or download content to watch offline.

The new app supports MacOS features including picture-in-picture and AirPlay. People can choose preferred video quality for both streaming and downloads. The app is compatible with MacOS Big Sur 11.4 or later.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming video service that includes original content as well as movies and TV shows available to rent or purchase. The service comes included with a $120-a-year Prime subscription, or can be purchased as a standalone service starting at $9 a month. Subscribers also get access to Amazon's line-up of live sports, including Thursday Night Football and the English Premier League.

