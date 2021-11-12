Amazon Prime Video lets you share clips from its original series. Here's how

Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Have you ever seen something funny while watching a TV show and wished you could send the clip directly to your friends, or share it on social media? Amazon is now making that possible, albeit with limited content, on the Prime Video app on iOS.

On Thursday, the company said people will have the option to share content from some Amazon Originals series, including The Wilds, Invincible, Fairfax, and season 1 of The Boys. Amazon said the feature will roll out to more original content soon.

The move comes as Amazon Prime Video competes with other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Most services don't let customers to grab clips or screenshots of shows and movies.

How to share a clip via the Amazon Prime Video app

To try the sharing feature, start watching one of the four abovementioned shows on the Prime Video app on your iPhone or iPad. Once it starts playing, you can find the Share a clip button in X-Ray mode by tapping the screen as the video plays. The button shows up in the lower right-hand corner of the app when your device is in landscape mode.

Once you hit Share a clip, the show will pause and will open a clip, edit and share screen where it will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched. You'll be able to move the selection forward and backward to make sure to clip the section that you want. You can also preview the clip to make sure everything looks good before you send it.

Once you think the clip looks good, tap the Share button on the screen. You'll now have the option to share with your friends in iMessage, WhatsApp or Messenger or more widely on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

