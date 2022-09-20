Amazon Prime Scores Subscriber Win With Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime's broadcast of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video last week reportedly scored the internet retailer a record number of Prime subscriptions for a three-hour period, more than Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

"By every measure, 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video was a resounding success," Jay Marine, Prime Video VP and global head of sports, said in an email seen by CNET. "Our first exclusive TNF broadcast delivered the most watched night of primetime in the US in the history of Prime Video."

Amazon has been streaming NFL games for four years, but they were also available on Fox or the NFL Network. In 2021, Amazon locked up the national rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, the biggest sports deal with a streaming service so far. Last week's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers attracted a record prime-time audience to Prime Video, according to Marine's email.

"While we're still waiting for official Nielsen ratings, our measurement shows that the audience numbers exceeded all of our expectations for viewership," he said.