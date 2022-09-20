Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Amazon Prime Scores Subscriber Win With Thursday Night Football

Internet retailer scores a record number of Prime subscriptions for a three-hour period, according to an internal email.

Steven Musil
Amazon Prime Video on a phone
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime's broadcast of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video last week reportedly scored the internet retailer a record number of Prime subscriptions for a three-hour period, more than Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

"By every measure, 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video was a resounding success," Jay Marine, Prime Video VP and global head of sports, said in an email seen by CNET. "Our first exclusive TNF broadcast delivered the most watched night of primetime in the US in the history of Prime Video."

Amazon has been streaming NFL games for four years, but they were also available on Fox or the NFL Network. In 2021, Amazon locked up the national rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, the biggest sports deal with a streaming service so far. Last week's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers attracted a record prime-time audience to Prime Video, according to Marine's email.

"While we're still waiting for official Nielsen ratings, our measurement shows that the audience numbers exceeded all of our expectations for viewership," he said.