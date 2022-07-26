Amazon Prime Price to Increase Across UK And Europe in September

Amazon's Prime delivery and streaming subscription is considered by many households to be an essential service, usually ensuring next-day delivery of last-minute birthday presents while offering access to hit shows such as Good Omens. But that service comes at a cost -- a cost that is set to increase in September for Prime members in the UK and Europe.

On Tuesday, Amazon customers awoke to an email from Amazon telling them prices for Prime membership were increasing up to 43%. The company cited "increased inflation and operating costs" as the reason behind the hike.

"This is the first time we have changed the price of Prime in the UK since 2014," said Amazon in its email to UK customers. "During this time, we have significantly increased the number of products available with unlimited, fast Prime delivery; added and expanded ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery; and added more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books."

In the UK, monthly prices will increase £1, from £8 ($9.60) per month to £9 ($10.80) per month, or if you pay annually, from £79 ($95) to £95 ($114). This amounts to a 30% increase in price, but customers in Spain, France and Italy are facing price hikes of up to 43%.

The decision from Amazon to hike Prime fees comes at a tough time for many people, who are already feeling the squeeze financially due to the cost-of-living crisis. It follows a similar price hike for UK customers of Netflix back in March -- the second in 18 months.

In a TikTok, consumer champion Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, recommended that monthly Prime customers switch to an annual payment before the Sept. 15 deadline to lock in the lower price for the next year, forestalling the rise. He also recommended that annual customers whose memberships would automatically renew shortly after Sept. 15 could cancel their memberships now and start a new membership before the date when prices are set to increase, again forestalling the pricier payment for the next year.