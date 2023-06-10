Amazon Prime and Grubhub Plus Extend Perk: How to Get Another Free Year

Amazon and Grubhub have a treat for Prime members who jumped on an offer last summer to get one free year of Grubhub Plus, the food app's membership program that comes with free deliveries. On Monday, the companies said they're extending the perk, giving Prime members who signed up another 12 months of Grubhub Plus at no additional cost.

The two companies unveiled the perk for Prime members last July. Grubhub Plus, which costs $10 a month, lets you order takeout from participating restaurants without paying delivery fees, and offers other benefits like free food and special discounts. In order to qualify for free delivery, Grubhub Plus orders must be at least $12 before taxes, tips and other fees.

Prime members who didn't sign up already can still take advantage of this extended deal. Amazon said Prime members who redeem the offer between now and July 5 will get two years of Grubhub Plus for free. Prime members who sign up on July 6 or later will get one year.

Amazon Prime costs $15 a month or $139 annually and comes with a slew of perks for members, including two-day shipping, streaming video, prescription discounts and more. There's also the annual Prime Day shopping event for members, likely coming up in July.

How to get a year (or more) of free Grubhub Plus

If you're a Prime member who's already redeemed the Grubhub Plus perk, then you don't need to take any new actions. Amazon said an additional 12 months will automatically be applied to your existing Grubhub Plus membership.

If you're an active Prime member signing up for the first time, here's how to get a free Grubhub Plus membership.

1. Visit amazon.com/grubhub.

2. Hit "Activate Grubhub+ and save." Sign into your Grubhub account or create an account.

3. Agree to terms and conditions to connect your Prime and Grubhub accounts and to share your Prime membership status with Grubhub.

5. Hit "Order now," and you'll be taken to the Grubhub delivery platform.

Once you hit the end of your free Grubhub Plus membership, the food app will automatically charge $10 a month to the payment method associated with your account. You can cancel your membership at any time.