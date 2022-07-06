Amazon Offers Free Grubhub Plus Delivery to Prime Members

Amazon is offering a new perk for customers through an exclusive deal with Grubhub. Beginning Wednesday, Prime members in the US can sign up for a free one-year membership to Grubhub Plus, the food delivery company announced in a press release. The promotion arrives just ahead of Prime Day 2022, which takes place from July 12-13.

With a Grubhub Plus membership, you can order from participating restaurants without paying delivery fees, and you get other benefits such as free food and special discounts. The catch? Orders must be at least $12 before taxes and other fees. Existing Grubhub Plus members who have Prime are eligible for the offer, with the exception of those with Grubhub Campus or Corporate. The currently monthly cost for a Grubhub Plus subscription is $10.

On Wednesday, Amazon acquired a 2% stake in Grubhub's parent company, Just Eat Takeway.com. As part of the agreement, the e-commerce giant is providing free access to the meal delivery service, which is available in over 4,000 cities -- and 300,000-plus restaurants -- across the country.

Active Prime members who want to sign up for the deal can visit Amazon's website. If you're an existing Grubhub Plus subscriber, follow the instructions on how to connect your account to your Prime membership. Prime Student members are also eligible for this offer, even if they've previously redeemed the Grubhub Plus Student promotion. Once you sign up, you will have access to Grubhub Plus for one year and then automatically be billed for $10 a month. You may cancel your membership at any time.

