Amazon makes it easier to file complaints about faulty marketplace products

Amazon is updating its returns policy to make filing complaints about faulty products from third-party sellers easier. From Sept. 1, you'll be able to contact Amazon directly with property damage or personal injury claims, and the company will connect you with the seller.

Right now, the e-commerce giant encourages customers to contact sellers directly about problems with their products.

Under the new policy, Amazon will pay customers for claims under $1,000, and may do so for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim it deems valid.

"Sellers will continue to have the opportunity to defend their product against the claim," the company noted.

Last month, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon, saying the company failed to remove hazardous and defective products from its online retail listings. These products range from flammable children's sleepwear to faulty carbon monoxide detectors, according to the lawsuit.