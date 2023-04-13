Amazon Makes a Push for More AI Coming Your Way

Amazon Web Services launched a new cloud service Thursday that's meant to let companies and developers improve their software with artificial intelligence. The service is called Amazon Bedrock, and AWS said it provides an easy way for people to build generative AI-powered apps.

"Bedrock customers can choose from some of the most cutting-edge [Foundation Models] available today," AWS wrote in a release. "Customers simply point Bedrock at a few labeled examples in Amazon S3, and the service can fine-tune the model for a particular task without having to annotate large volumes of data."

Amazon is the latest company to wade into AI. In March, OpenAI launched GPT-4, an updated version of the technology that powers its popular ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft has also started using GPT technology in the Bing search engine, and Google has unveiled its own AI chatbot, called Bard. Other companies and services, like DuckDuckGo and Snapchat, have also launched AI features and tools. So far, Amazon hasn't revealed plans for any consumer facing tools.

AWS also announced the general availability of Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion. AWS said CodeWhisperer is the fastest, most accurate and most secure way to generate code for Amazon services. AWS is making CodeWhisperer free for anyone to use.

"We know generative AI is going to change the game for developers, and we want it to be useful to as many as possible," AWS wrote. "Anyone can sign up for CodeWhisperer with just an email account and become more productive within minutes. You don't even have to have an AWS account."

