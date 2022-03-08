Amazon Launches Amp, an App That Lets You Host Your Own Radio Show

Amp

Anyone who has ever dreamed of hosting their own radio show will now have the opportunity to do so with Amazon's Amp, but access to the app is limited. The tech giant on Tuesday launched a limited-access beta version of Amp that is available to iOS users in the US who have an access code.

Amp is free to use and gives people the ability to draw from a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs from major and independent record labels to create their own live radio shows.

Amp

"Anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show," said Amp VP John Ciancutti. "Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows."

More to come.