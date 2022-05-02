Amazon Labor Union Loses Bid to Represent Second New York Warehouse

Amazon workers voted against union representation at a warehouse in Staten Island, a tally determined Monday. Workers rejected the Amazon Labor Union with 380 yes votes and 618 no votes.

The decisive loss came one month after the union won the right to represent Amazon workers at another Staten Island warehouse, a first for any Amazon facility in the US. There aren't enough challenged ballots left uncounted to change the outcome of the vote counted on Monday.

On Twitter, ALU acknowledged the defeat and added, "The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun."

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement the company is glad the workers' voices were heard, adding, "We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees."

Amazon has seen a rise in labor organizing activity in the past two years, with workers who walked out over COVID-19 protections in 2020 forming the ALU and seeking to organize the two Staten Island facilities. Separately, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted twice on the question of whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. In the most recent election, workers rejected the union, but there are enough uncounted challenged ballots to potentially alter the outcome.

Other labor groups have skipped union elections and opted instead to make collective demands for higher wages, more paid sick time and the right to carry phones at work in case of emergencies.

Amazon told its workers at the second Staten Island facility that unions get in the way of communication between workers and their managers. The company has hired anti-union consultants and held "captive audience" meetings, or mandatory gatherings at which paid persuaders argue against the unions at the warehouses where organizing drives have taken place.