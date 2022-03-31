Amazon Labor Union Holds Lead in NY Election, Alabama Warehouse Workers Vote No Again

Getty Images

A day of vote counting in two separate Amazon union elections on Thursday showed contests headed in different directions, but there are no final results in the historic organizing movements.

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, appeared to vote not to join a labor union for the second time in a year, according to unofficial results of 875 yes votes to 993 no votes. However, final results won't be certified until 416 challenged ballots are resolved. Meanwhile, a fledgling labor union finished the day with an unofficial lead of 1,518 yes votes to 1,154 no votes in its bid to represent Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, a borough of New York City. It's unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted or how many contested ballots may need to be resolved after the vote.

A win in New York would mean the first US labor union in Amazon's history.

The tallies, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, come after more than a year of organizing and campaigning at the separate warehouses and are part of a larger labor push at the e-commerce giant. Amazon workers in other locations have engaged in direct labor actions, walking out over demands for raises, paid sick time and the right to keep phones with them at work in case of emergency. Employees at other companies are also considering unions, with workers from more than 150 Starbucks stores filing for union elections and nine stores voting to join Workers United.

Amazon workers face a unique challenge in forming unions. While Amazon has tried to cultivate an image of striving to be the best employer in the world, it demands long hours and a highly monitored, fast pace of work at its warehouses, leaving little time for chatting among workers. It also has a uniquely high turnover rate, meaning workers who support a union today may be gone tomorrow.

Finally, the size of each potential bargaining unit, or a group of employees who must collectively decide whether to accept representation from a union, is very large at Amazon warehouses. More than 6,100 workers received ballots in Bessemer. The Starbucks stores that have unionized each had a staff of one or two dozen.

"Successful organizing requires one-on-one conversations with every worker," said Rebecca Givans, an associate professor of labor relations at Rutgers University. "This means that larger workplaces need larger organizing committees, and they need to reach many more shifts and areas of the workplace in order to organize enough people successfully."

The Amazon Labor Union was formed by current and former Amazon workers following workers' efforts in early 2020 to demand more COVID-19 protections. Workers who were involved in planning walkouts later faced discipline or firing. As the workers moved on to launch an organizing campaign, the new union filed multiple complaints of unfair labor practices against Amazon for retaliation and intimidation, and an NLRB prosecutor made similar allegations.

The union's potential victory would be a "big deal," said analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush. It also makes sense it would take place in New York City.

"In a tight job market (big cities where everyone earns around the same as Amazon pays), union workers will have leverage," he wrote in an email.

Bessemer workers first voted on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in 2021, rejecting the union by a margin of more than 2-to-1. The RWDSU filed a challenge to the election results, and the labor board called for a new election after finding Amazon illegally interfered with the vote by installing a mailbox that looked like a voting booth, potentially misleading employees into thinking Amazon was running the election and not the NLRB.

Ballots for the second vote went out in the mail in early February, and workers had until March 25 to mail them back. The tallies Thursday showed a much tighter contest than the previous year.

Workers in Staten Island voted in person over a period of six consecutive days ending on Wednesday. The count will resume on Friday morning.