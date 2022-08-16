Amazon Labor Union Files for Election at Upstate New York Warehouse

The Amazon Labor Union is seeking a union election at a warehouse outside of Albany, New York. The union currently represents a group of workers in New York City after becoming the first to win a union election at a US Amazon warehouse in April.

The National Labor Relations Board, which administers union elections, will next verify whether the union collected enough signatures to qualify for an election. Organizers have to show they have the support of at least 30% of workers in the proposed bargaining unit before moving on to a vote.

"We are incredibly excited and proud of the brave and dedicated Amazon workers of ALB1 for collecting a showing of interest for an official union election," the Amazon Labor Union said in a statement Tuesday.

"As a company, we don't think unions are the best answer for our employees," Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan said in a statement. "Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work."

The bargaining unit at the Albany-area warehouse, called ALB1, would include about 400 workers.

The petition comes as Amazon faces criticism over workplace safety from its workers and from federal regulators. A group of workers walked off the job at an Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, on Monday in protest of Amazon's handling of high temperatures and other safety issues. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the US Department of Labor, is investigating multiple Amazon warehouses for safety concerns, as well as the deaths of workers at separate warehouses in New Jersey.