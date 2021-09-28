Amazon event: Everything announced Amazon's Astro home robot Ring's flying Always Home Cam Amazon's wall-mounted Echo Show 15 'Hey, Disney!' coming to Amazon Echo Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Amazon's Halo Fitness service could give Apple Fitness Plus some competition

Providing video content from top trainers and personalized nutrition tools, Amazon is determined to help you be healthy.

screen-shot-2021-09-28-at-9-35-04-am.png

Amazon launches Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

 Screenshot/CNET

Amazon's going all in on health and fitness, giving us no excuse not to be the best version of ourselves. During Tuesday's fall Amazon event, the company announced Halo Fitness, a platform full of fitness content from top instructors, and Halo Nutrition, a service providing personalized tools to help you eat better.

The pair will be available as part of Amazon's Halo subscription service, which is designed to work with freshly updated Halo View fitness tracker, similar to how Apple Fitness Plus works with the Apple Watch. The fitness tracker comes with one free year's subscription to Halo, but will otherwise cost $4 per month.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon unveils Halo View
2:15

The Nutrition service won't be available until January 2022, but will have meal planning guides for different diets, drawn from Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and (surprise) Amazon-owned Whole Foods, along with shopping lists and ingredients that will sync to Alexa.

This story is developing, please check back for more.