Amazon Gets Second Letter From ADL Over Antisemitic Documentary

The Anti-Defamation League has sent a second letter to Amazon executives regarding an antisemitic documentary available on Prime Video.

In the latest letter, the ADL says Amazon has yet to add a disclaimer label to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The retail giant said it would consider doing so, according to a Nov. 6 report from The New York Times. Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, noted in the letter that Amazon continues to sell items that promote hate.

"It is overdue for the company to conduct a top-to-bottom search of your platform for other similar works that promote antisemitism, anti-Black racism, extremism and hate," he wrote in the Monday letter. "In fact, our experts at the ADL Center on Extremism found a shocking number of antisemitic and white supremacist 'products' on Amazon this past week."

Make no mistake, @amazon. The book and film mentioned above will lead directly to the harm of Jews. Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) already did the right thing and removed it -- now it's time for you to do the same. https://t.co/Z35i8Aok5l pic.twitter.com/MN0npS9pSM — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 15, 2022

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment on the second letter. The letter was addressed to founder Jeff Bezos, CEO Andy Jassy and General Counsel David Zapolsky.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Iriving tweeted a link to the documentary Oct. 27, which led the NBA team to suspend him. The ADL and the Nets sent a letter dated Nov. 4 to Amazon about the film, requesting either its removal or some context added to the film's page explaining the inaccuracies.

Irving apologized for his tweet on Instagram on Nov. 3 after days of refusing to apologize. The Nets said the apology wasn't enough and there's no update on when Irving will return. Nike said it will no longer work with Irving.

Last month, rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He said that since then he's lost $2 billion, after Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas ended business partnerships with him.