Amazon Freevee Gets New Free Channels From NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal has revealed it's making past seasons of Saturday Night Live, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Top Chef available to watch on new free, ad-supported streaming TV -- or FAST -- channels.

Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play will both begin offering NBCUniversal's new FAST channels this summer. As well as those shows, it'll include entertainment, news, sports and Spanish-language channels alongside NBCUniversal's existing offerings, including Dateline 24/7, NBC News Now and Local NBC and Telemundo news stations.

FAST channels let you watch content for free with ads. The new channels from NBCUniversal range from SNL Vault (an array of SNL clips) to Lo Mejor de Telemundo (recent fan favorites and hits from Telemundo) to Universal Westerns (series featuring cowboys, gunslingers and outlaws).

"NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels," Matt Schnaars, president of NBCUniversal content distribution, said in a statement.

The experience of watching a FAST channel differs from what you might encounter when trying to watch something on a traditional on-demand streaming service like Netflix or Max. For example, on a FAST channel, you may not be able to start a show over from the beginning, or pause it.

There are plenty of destinations to choose from when you're in the mood to watch some content, from Freevee, which made our best free streaming service list, to live and on-demand streamers we think are worth paying for, like Starz and Hulu Plus Live TV.