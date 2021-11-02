Amazon Flex drivers to receive payments in $61 million tip settlement

Getty Images

Amazon has relinquished more than $61 million to settle claims by the Federal Trade Commission that it withheld tips from its Amazon Flex drivers for more than two years, and now the agency is sending settlement money out to drivers. The FTC claimed in a lawsuit it filed earlier this year that Amazon had secretly withheld some tips from drivers since 2016 and only stopped the practice in 2019 when it learned of the FTC investigation.

The drivers used their own vehicles to deliver orders that Amazon customers placed for groceries and other items through the company's Amazon Fresh and Prime Now services. The FTC said in February that Amazon told both customers and drivers that drivers would receive 100% of any tips paid, but that wasn't what happened starting in 2016. The change came when Amazon allegedly lowered hourly pay for Amazon Flex drivers but didn't tell them, making up the difference with customer tips.

Amazon has previously said it disagrees with the characterization that it was unclear about how hourly pay and tips were paid, and that it made the policy more clear in 2019. The company agreed to settle the FTC's lawsuit in February. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the FTC said the payments will go out as checks or via PayPal. The agency urged affected Amazon Flex drivers to deposit or cash their checks before Jan. 7, 2022, and said that drivers who receive more than $600 will receive federal tax forms to report the settlement money as income.