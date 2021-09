Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon's average US starting wage has risen to more than $18 an hour, it said Tuesday. The e-commerce giant is also aiming to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers.

The average pay was around $17 in May, and the increase is a response to increased competition, according to Reuters. However, it'll apparently maintain its $15 an hour base pay.

