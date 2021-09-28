Amazon announces Halo Fitness and Nutrition platforms to help you hit your health goals

Screenshot/CNET

Amazon's going all in on health and fitness, giving us no excuse not to be the best version of ourselves. During Tuesday's fall Amazon event, the company announced Halo Fitness, a platform full of fitness content from top instructors, and Halo Nutrition, a service providing personalized tools to help you eat better.

The pair will be available as part of Amazon's Halo subscription service, which is designed to work with freshly updated Halo View fitness tracker, similar to how Apple Fitness Plus works with the Apple Watch. The fitness tracker comes with one free year's subscription to Halo, but will otherwise cost $4 per month.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon unveils Halo View

The Nutrition service won't be available until January 2022, but will have meal planning guides for different diets, drawn from Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and (surprise) Amazon-owned Whole Foods, along with shopping lists and ingredients that will sync to Alexa.

This story is developing, please check back for more.