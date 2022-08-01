Amazon Adds Same-Day Delivery From PacSun, GNC and Other Local Retailers

Amazon Prime members now have the option to shop from certain local retail stores. Using the Amazon app and website, members can order goods from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry and Diesel, and get their items delivered the same day, according to a Monday blog post from the e-commerce giant.

The service is free for Prime members, if they spend $25 or more on qualifying items, says Amazon. If you spend less than $25, it costs $3. Some stores also offer an option for in-store pickup.

Shopping from local retail stores on Amazon is available in more than 10 cities across the US, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and Washington DC. Amazon says it plans to expand the shopping feature to additional cities and retailers, such as Sur La Table and 100% Pure, in the coming months.