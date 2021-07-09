Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City ventures into Apple Arcade July 16

Apple

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is headed to Apple Arcade -- Apple's $5-a-month gaming service -- on July 16. The Alto's Adventure sequel follows Alto and friends on a sand-boarding adventure across windswept desert dunes. Subscribers will also get access to extra content at launch.

The award-winning game sends players in search of The Lost City to explore canyons, temples and take to the skies with hot air balloons and wind suits. The game also offers a zen mode that eliminates scores, coins and power-ups for a more relaxing experience.

Alto's Odyssey, an endless runner from game studio Snowman and UK studio Land & Sea, first launched in 2018. Snowman's Skate City and Where Cards Fall are also available to play on Apple Arcade.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Since its 2019 launch, Apple Arcade has released almost 200 games. The service released a whopping 30 games in April. In addition to App Store classics, Apple Arcade gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service to date. And there's more still to come.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. Also, the Apple One subscription bundle launched last year, making it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Most recently, Apple teamed up with Verizon to offer a free year-long subscription with unlimited plans.