Almost 5 Million People Are Using Netflix's New Plan With Ads

The ad-supported tier launched in November 2022.

Netflix announced Wednesday at it's 2023 Upfront presentation that almost 5 million people are using the service's ad-supported tier plan, called Standard with ads (formerly it was Basic with ads). Netflix also said the number of people who have signed up for the ad-tier plan has more than doubled since the start of 2023. 

"More than a quarter of our signups now choose the ads plan in countries where it's available," Greg Peters, Netflix's co-CEO, said in a news release. "Engagement on our ads plan is similar to our comparable non-ads plans."

Netflix launched the ad-supported tier in November 2022. Netflix's ad-supported tier costs less than similar plans from other streaming services, like Disney Plus and HBO Max -- soon to be called just Max. These other ad-supported tiers cost $10 a month while Netflix's ad-supported tier costs $7 a month.

Netflix said Wednesday its ad-supported plans has "nearly five million global monthly active users," which is a different measure than subscribers since multiple people in a household can use one Netflix account. 

CNET's Kourtnee Jackson found that some movies and TV shows on Netflix's ad-supported tier were missing, but ads didn't play on everything. The ads that did play also varied in length so you could encounter a 30-second ad break one time and a 75-second ad break another. Netflix last month also introduced upgrades to its ad-supported plan, including 1080p video quality (an increase from 720p) and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously.

Here's a look at all of Netflix's current subscription offerings in the US.

Netflix Subscription Plans


 Standard with adsBasicStandardPremium
Monthly price $7$10$15.50$20
Number of screens you can watch at the same time 2124
Number of phones or tablets you can have downloads on 0126
HD available YesYesYesYes
Ultra HD available NoNoNoYes

For more, here's what to know about Netflix's ad-supported plan and why Netflix is still the best streaming services.

