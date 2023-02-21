1st-Gen iPhone at Auction Shopping at Costco as a Non-Member Microsoft Limits Bing's AI Chatbot Auroras on Jupiter's Moons Heart Disease Screenings 9 Cooking Hacks A World Without Google Search MCU Phase 5 Release Dates
All the New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone in iOS 16.4

New hearts, animals and a shaky smiley are some of the added emoji.

Zachary McAuliffe
9 of the new emoji, arranged in a grid on a pink background: peapod, hair pick, goose, hand, smiley, gray heart, maracas, donkey, wifi signal
Some of the new emoji in the first iOS 16.4 beta.
Get ready for new emoji to hit your iPhone soon. A total of 31 new emoji designs arrived on iOS with the release of the first iOS 16.4 beta.

The new emoji include a shaking-head smiley, animals like a moose and a goose, and additional heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's big emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs total.

New emoji to come to iPhones with the first iOS 16.4 developer beta

A moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emoji iPhone users might see soon.

Emojipedia said the new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

There isn't any word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS. 

Apple issued a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Feb. 13, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3 in January. 

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the full list of new emoji in iOS 16.4 beta

  1. Shaking Face
  2. Pink Heart
  3. Light Blue Heart
  4. Grey Heart
  5. Donkey
  6. Moose
  7. Goose
  8. Wing
  9. Jellyfish
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Pea Pod
  12. Ginger
  13. Folding Hand Fan
  14. Hair Pick
  15. Flute
  16. Maracas
  17. Khanda
  18. Wireless
  19. Rightward Pushing Hand
  20. Leftward Pushing Hand
  21. Black Bird
  22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone