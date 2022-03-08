All 37 New Emoji on iOS 15.4: Pregnant Person, Melting Face and... Beans

Apple's iOS 15.4 could arrive very soon -- Apple's first live event of the year happens today -- and a recent beta version introduced 37 new emoji based on Unicode Version 14. The updated emoji library will now feature seven more smileys and some very specific objects. (Texting your friends about kidney beans? There's now an emoji for that.) There are also a few new gestures -- like two fingers crossing to form the shape of a heart, much to the joy of K-pop fans.
Other notable emoji include pictograms for pregnant people, a saluting face and numerous multiracial handshakes. See below for a full list of emoji you can expect to find in Apple's upcoming iOS upgrade.
1. Melting face
2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
3. Face with eye peeking from behind hands
4. Saluting half face
5. Dotted line face
6. Face with diagonal mouth
7. Face holding back tears
8. Rightwards hand
9. Leftwards hand
10. Palm down hand
11. Palm up hand
12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
13. Index finger pointing at the viewer
14. Heart hands
15. Biting lip
16. Person with crown
17. Pregnant man
18. Pregnant person
19. Troll
20. Coral
21. Lotus
22. Empty nest
23. Nest with eggs
24. Beans
25. Liquid pouring out of a glass
26. Mason jar
27. Playground slide
28. Wheel
29. Ring buoy
30. Hamsa (the hand with the eye, a Middle Eastern amulet)
31. Disco mirror ball
32. Low battery
33. Crutch
34. X-ray
35. Bubbles
36. Identification card
37. Heavy equals sign
38. Multiracial handshakes (technically not new, just new color options for the existing handshake)
