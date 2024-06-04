'Alien: Romulus' Trailer Brings the Chest-Bursting Horror Back to Space

Alien: Romulus is here to bring the scares back to the iconic sci-fi franchise.

The first trailer for the upcoming trek to galactic hell dropped on Tuesday and, by the looks of things, the movie will bring the film series back to its terrifying roots. Fede Àlvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe), directed the feature which, by all accounts, is not connected to Noah Hawley's Alien TV series, which is set for a 2025 release.

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe," the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads.

According to star Caily Spaeny, Alien: Romulus is a prequel of sorts. The events of the film take place between Ridley Scott's 1979 classic and James Cameron's highly rated sequel. "It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," Spaeny told Variety.

In the trailer, Spaeny and crew are seen dealing with a horde of face-huggers and a xenomorph or two. They may not know what these creatures are, but we sure do. While it could feel like old hat for viewers at this point -- there are eight movies in the canon, thus far -- the clip gives a surprising new perspective on the gruesome chest-busting process of birthing a face-hugger into the universe. And, honestly, we are totally here for it.

James Cameron's effects crew on Aliens returned to create the xenomoprhs in Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios

Sticking with the theme of bringing things back to basics, she went on to reveal the monster effects crew in Romulus were the same people who worked on Cameron's game-changing blockbuster. "So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible," she added.

The movie's overarching storyline has yet to be revealed. But trailer gives enough of a glimpse into the new installment to stoke excitement in die hard fans the world over who've been clamoring for a proper Alien movie for years. It's a simple enough formula: Throw a group of unsuspecting crew members into space, trap them in the confines of their ship and set loose a load of violent creatures to wreak havoc and a pretty solid horror foundation is laid.

Starring alongside Spaeny are Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Aileen Wu and Spike Fearn.

Alien: Romulus premieres in theaters on Friday, August 16.