Alexa Will Now Act Like a Friend Recommending Movies and Shows on Fire TV

It's Amazon Fire TV's 10th anniversary, and to commemorate Amazon announced on Thursday a new AI-powered search function that tailors show and movie recommendations using requested topics, genres, actors or quotes.

The search uses an Amazon-built large language model, or LLM, that works with natural language and phrases. If, for example, you tell Alexa, "Find me a comedy about Americans living abroad," it'll return suggestions like Mamma Mia or Emily in Paris.

Viewing options won't be limited to only Amazon Prime titles, either. Alexa's personalized AI search results will direct users to titles on other streaming services, too.

The AI enhancement is meant to let you consult with Alexa "the same way you might ask a friend with an encyclopedic knowledge about TV shows and movies," according to Amazon's announcement.

The expanded Fire TV search function is expected to be available in the coming weeks on Fire TV devices running FOS6 and later.