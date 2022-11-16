Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live

Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday.

The reservation screening technology launched in the US and Canada, according to a release. Airbnb plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023.

The company announced in August its plan to test and roll out anti-party tech. In June, it permanently and globally banned parties from being hosted on the app. Airbnb didn't go into detail on how its "proprietary reservation screening technology" works, saying only that it will reduce the chance of parties being held in properties.

In addition to reservation screenings, the platform also expanded its guest identity verification. It may request a customer's legal name, address, phone number, government ID or selfie, Airbnb says in a Help post. This applies to booking guests traveling to the top 35 countries and regions on the app, and it will expand worldwide in spring 2023 as well.

Both the reservation screening technology and guest identity verification are part of the app's efforts to protect hosts from disruptions or damages to their property.