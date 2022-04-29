Airbnb Will Stop Giving COVID-Related Refunds

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Airbnb is making a change to its refund policy starting May 31 to no longer cover COVID-related circumstances, the company said in a blog post Friday.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Airbnb updated its Extenuating Circumstances Policy to allow guests and hosts to cancel a reservation without penalty if either were infected with COVID-19. Neither party would pay any penalty nor have their accounts dinged due to the cancellation.

The change to the policy will affect bookings made on or after May 31. Both parties will have to adhere to Airbnb's policies regarding canceling reservations and be subject to any penalties for the cancelations regarding COVID status.

Throughout the two years of the pandemic, Airbnb made multiple changes to its policies from providing free housing to healthcare workers and banning parties to avoid outbreaks.