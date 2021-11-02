Airbnb to crack down on New Year's Eve parties

Angela Lang/CNET

As we head into the holiday season, Airbnb on Tuesday said it plans to crack down on "disruptive" New Year's Eve parties.

The short-term rental company is introducing new products and policies to prevent disruptive NYE parties, with the goal of helping protect hosts and minimizing neighborhood disruption, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The restrictions follow previous efforts by the company to curb partying on holidays like July 4th and Halloween, and are being enforced in conjunction with Airbnb's Party and Events Policy introduced last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Airbnb will be prohibiting guests without a history of positive reviews from booking one-night New Year's Eve reservations for entire home listings and two-night reservations "that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties."

These restrictions will be enforced for guests booking New Year's Eve reservations in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the UK. Airbnb said that guests with a history of positive reviews won't be bound by the restrictions.

The company reports that last year's New Year's Eve party ban affected approximately 243,000 guests, and said it is "continuously exploring other opportunities around the globe to introduce this type of initiative."