Airbnb Says It May Ban People Likely to Travel With Already-Banned Guests

Airbnb will ban some people who are closely associated with already-banned guests. Following a report from Vice, the short-term rental company on Wednesday confirmed that in some circumstances it may restrict the accounts of people "who are likely to travel" with a person that has been removed for "safety reasons."

Airbnb may also remove an account if a person books a future reservation with the same credit card as a person who was banned from the site for a serious safety incident, according to a scenario detailed by an Airbnb spokesperson.

It's unclear when Airbnb started banning people associated with already-banned guests or how often it does so.

Airbnb uses a background check system to vet its large number of users. On Airbnb's website, the company says it's had 1.4 billion "guest arrivals" as of December 2022. The system, however, can end up banning users for smaller misdemeanor charges on their record, according to a Vice report.

There's reportedly an appeals process for those who feel they've been unfairly banned.

The caution put forward by short-term-rental companies like Airbnb and Vrbo comes as stories have percolated over the years of problem guests turning homes into party houses. Such stories have included complaints by neighbors and in some instances, deaths. To combat this, Airbnb implemented a permanent party ban in the summer of 2022 and launched anti-party tech at the end of last year. Ahead of Super Bowl 2023, Vrbo too implemented tech to prevent renters from turning homes into party houses.

"As an online platform that facilitates real-world travel and connections, this is a necessary safety precaution," an Airbnb spokesperson said.