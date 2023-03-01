Airbnb Reportedly Bans People Likely to Travel with Already-banned Guests

Airbnb is throwing the banhammer at people who are closely associated with already-banned guests, according to a report from Vice on Wednesday.

The short-term rental company confirmed to Vice it sometimes bans users who it deems as "likely to travel" with a person who's been previously banned as a "necessary safety precaution." Airbnb wouldn't say when it started doing this or how often it does so, according to Vice.

Airbnb didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The caution put forward by short-term rental companies like Airbnb and Vrbo come as stories have percolated over the years of problem guests turning homes into party houses. It's led to complaints by neighbors and in some instances, deaths. To combat this, Airbnb implemented a permanent party ban in summer of 2022 and launched anti-party tech at the end of last year. Ahead of Super Bowl 2023, Vrbo too implemented tech to prevent renters from turning homes into party houses.

Airbnb uses a background check system to vett its large number of users. On Airbnb's website, the company says it's had 1.4 billion "guest arrivals" as of December, 2022. The system, however, can end up banning users for smaller misdemeanor charges on their record, according to a previous Vice report.

There's reportedly an appeals process for those that feel they've been unfairly banned.