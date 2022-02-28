Airbnb to Offer Free Housing for 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Angela Lang/CNET

Airbnb will offer short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine for free, the company said in a Monday blog post. The temporary stays will be paid for by Airbnb, donors to the company's refugee fund and hosts through Airbnb.org.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, alongside Airbnb.org Chairman Joe Gebbia and others, sent letters to European leaders, including those in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania, offering support in welcoming refugees within their borders. Airbnb said it's working with governments to provide longer-term stays and to best support the specific needs of each country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after months of mounting tensions and failed diplomatic efforts. US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, calling it a "brutal assault ... without justification." More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries amid the military attacks, the United Nations refugee agency said Monday.