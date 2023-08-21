'Ahsoka': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Ahsoka's Disney Plus premiere date is no longer far, far away.

The Star Wars show following the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano will debut the first two of its eight episodes on Tuesday. It takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire -- more specifically running "along the same timeline" as The Mandalorian's third season, actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo told SFX magazine -- and follows Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, per a synopsis from Disney.

Tano is known from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, as well as the live-action The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and the new Disney Plus show continues her story.

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka, and the series also stars Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are executive producers, and Filoni serves as writer and showrunner.

If you want to stream something beforehand, Filoni told Collider that people could revisit season 4 of Star Wars Rebels before watching Ahsoka. But he also said, "I've been very aware of the fact that trying to write these things that you don't need to have seen any of it." Here's how to watch Ahsoka, and why you may want to consider using a VPN.

How to watch Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney Plus

Disney Plus will release the first two episodes of Ahsoka on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET; 2 a.m. BST, 11 a.m. AEST on Aug. 23). The installments will be available at that time in every country Disney Plus is available in, according to Disney. Following the premiere, a new episode will drop each Tuesday (or Wednesday, depending on your time zone) through Oct. 3.

Price increases are coming to Disney Plus' ad-free service, but new subscribers can still lock in a year of ad-less Disney Plus for $110 or one month for $11. Starting Oct. 12, the tier will cost $140 a year or $14 a month, and existing subscribers will be charged the new price at their next billing cycle on or after that date.

The streamer also has an ad-based tier that costs $8 per month (there isn't an option to pay annually), and the price won't increase in October. Here's what CNET's Kourtnee Jackson found when she tested Disney Plus' ad-supported tier last year.

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Carries Ahsoka Disney packages its streaming services together for a discounted price, which might be worth considering if you'd typically be paying for them separately. There will be four bundles from Sept. 6, when Disney introduces a new Duo Premium option that combines ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu. Other bundles have ESPN Plus included. The new bundle will cost $20 per month, a monthly savings of $12 on the price of the services come October.

How to watch Ahsoka from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Ahsoka will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the Star Wars series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.