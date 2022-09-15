iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Adobe To Acquire Web-Design Platform Figma for $20B

The $20 billion deal brings brings one of Adobe's biggest web design competitors into its fold.

Adobe bolstered its web design credentials with an announced acquisition of Figma.
Adobe is acquiring Figma, a leading web design platform, for $20 billion in stocks and cash, the company said Thursday. Adobe touted Figma's widely used, collaborative design tools in its announcement. Figma had been the strongest competitor of Adobe's own web design tool, Adobe XD.

Figma will continue to operate autonomously while having the opportunity to accelerate its growth, Figma CEO Dylan Field said in a blog post Thursday

"We will have the opportunity to incorporate their expertise in imaging, photography, illustration, video, 3D and font technology to the Figma platform," Field said. Figma will continue to be free for educational purposes.

The transaction is expected to close in 2023, pending approval from regulators and Figma's shareholders.

