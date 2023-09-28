Adobe Launches Photoshop for Web With AI Tools

At Code Conference 2023, Adobe has announced the launch of Photoshop for the web after over a year of beta testing -- and it's available now. Unfortunately, it does seem to be replacing the free, limited web version that the company had started testing in select markets in June 2022.

Photoshop on the web works within any browser, Adobe senior vice president Ashley Still said while sharing the news on the Code Conference stage late Wednesday.

Not only can you create and edit from within a browser, you can also "open any file that has ever been created through Photoshop before. So any PSD 30 years old, six months old, etcetera," Still said.

Further, Photoshop on the web users can access generative artificial intelligence tools powered by Adobe's Firefly generative AI: Generative Fill and Generative Expand. These AI tools allow you to expand an image beyond its original dimensions and fill in the edges. Other tools can remove objects, a la the Google Pixel's Magic Eraser.

The web version of Photoshop has a streamlined user experience with a redesigned layout, according to The Verge. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial here.